The South Sound area needs more turf fields

Everyday there are people who go take a jog, or play sports. But they can’t go to most parks because there is something going on there, or the grass is too wet. A great place to do those activities is the turf field at Olympia High School because the conditions are usually better on turf. The field has soccer goals, a track to run on, a football field and just about everything needed for the people who go there. The problem is, it is not always open or near by. Often times it is being used by soccer games, football games, etc. Sometimes it is not available because there is after school activities going on when school is finished for the day. There are also people who don’t have an access card, so they can’t get onto the field.
I believe that we need to get more fields in places that have too many open areas of grass that not many people use. Those are the places that need a field to get more people there. This would help people get more active especially in the winter time, or when it is not the right condition for grass and trails. More turf fields would really help bring more people out of their houses to do something active.
