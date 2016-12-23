Put sanctuary city to a vote

The city council of Olympia has declared Olympia a sanctuary city. They will inform all city workers to no longer cooperate with or obey federal laws concerning immigration. What gives you the right to order hard-working citizens to become criminals?
That’s exactly what you’re doing. Should some illegal immigrant commit a crime such as rape, or murder, will you stand up and take responsibility for aiding and abetting?
I believe in human rights but I also believe in rule of law and more importantly public safety. How is the public safe if you order our police department to look the other way when confronted with illegals?
And to top it all off you did this without ever taking a vote of the people. I daresay that if this were put up for a vote the vast majority of legal voters would overwhelmingly vote no. But as professional politicians all you care about is the feel-good moment and to heck with the rest of us. Put it up for a vote–I dare you!
