Demand reasonable planning for health care

It is irresponsible and immoral to quickly repeal the Affordable Care Act ( ACA). Millions of our citizens are now receiving much needed heath care because of ACA. To date, no one has worked out an alternate plan that would improve on ACA. We need to support problem solving rather than denying medical care.
Write, call or email your congresspersons, Rep. Denny Heck and Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell regarding maintaining provision of medical care through the ACA until improvements are worked out.
Also, be aware that Rep. Tom Price, M.D. is the nominee for the cabinet post of Secretary of Health and Human Services in the next administration. He backs the immediate repeal of the ACA and calls for the "privatization" of Medicare. These policies are vague and will expose us all again to increased difficulties in obtaining medical care.
Please request that our senators deny confirmation of Tom Price, M.D. and request a nominee that is actively providing solid recommendations for improvement of national medical care programs rather that the disassembling of them.
Comments