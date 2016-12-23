Tears of fear over the presidency

Economically and militarily the office of the President of the United States is arguably the most powerful position in the world. That a narcissistic, thin-skinned, fact-challenged, intellectual lightweight should occupy that position should cause concern to all who inhabit this planet.
To some, Donald Trump’s election gave rise to genuine tears of joy. Others of us believe his election and the prospect of his governance offers nothing but tears of fear.
It is the misunderstanding and distrust between the two camps that divides us, and it is only by learning how to recognize and understand one another's tears that will unite us.
Comments