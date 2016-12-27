Are dress codes really needed?

I have been going to school for nine years, and each of my schools has had a different dress code. There's been uniform, public school code, casual/formal, and no dress code.
Personally, I find that dress codes aren’t needed. Guidelines such as no swimsuits, no pajamas, and no inappropriate clothing is fine. These guidelines are rules that schools without dress codes have. I don’t think it's okay when schools limit the creativity of the student via dress code.
Most kids have common sense and know what's appropriate and what isn’t. We wouldn’t come to school wearing an extremely low cut shirt or shorts that are way too short! I haven’t seen anybody at my current school, where there is no dress code, wearing clothing that is inappropriate.
Another reason I think dress codes are unneeded is that families know what their children can wear or not wear. If your child came into the dining room for breakfast wearing something you didn’t approve of you would tell them to change. This is better than the dress code that limits creativity, is sexist/degrading, and makes kids lose their sense of individuality through style.
