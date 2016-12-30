Tis the season to be thankful for what we have

How timely to read of how adultery is punished in Mosul. Prior to ISIS being in control of the area, people probably did not think that such a thing would happen there. That it could happen here seems unlikely. But as we all have read, the price of freedom is eternal vigilance.
That story was pretty gruesome as was the one about the mother killing her children who were making too much noise while her husband was sleeping. Perhaps during Christmas we should be thankful for what we have. As my grandmother used to say, there but for the grace of God go I.
I like your paper, there is news in it that the TV does not have. Keep up the good work. The coupons are great.
Comments