Dignity for homeless does matter

The Olympian ran articles that have me concerned as a resident/taxpayer of Thurston County and as a citizen of this country.
The homeless (some are veterans) have enough struggles with our society. Now we close the doors to our public bathrooms. This is a serious problem that the rest of us take for granted.
What do the “homeless” do when they need to relieve themselves?
Go in their clothes because it’s against the law to do it in public.
Going to the bathroom is not just a right it’s a necessity. Is the city and DES that heartless. Why are public bathrooms locked up at 7 p.m.. Do they think the “homeless” will just go away or be jailed when caught. Well the “homeless” problem is not going to go away. The city and DES should start addressing it immediately. This is just a small part of the homeless problem that has a simple solution.
Keep some public restroom open past 7 p.m. This is not just a financial issue. It’s a humane and maybe a legal issue.
The actions taken suggest that the state and city feel that “homeless” lives don’t matter. They do. Life matters.
Do the right thing, keep the bathroom open until a better solution is reached.
