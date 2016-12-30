Military spouses face challenges

I read with interest the article in Sunday’s paper entitled “Job laws fail military spouses” by Jen Fifield. The article raises a number of concerns, but there is more to the problem than is addressed here.
I suggest, if people are interested, they read a book about military spouses entitled Move — And Other Four-Letter Words by Joan Brown, who lives in Steilacoom. She is the wife of a retired serviceman who served in the USAF for over 30 years, including at McChord AFB.
The book is an interesting read that many spouses can understand and agree with and many civilians say helped them to better understand what military families' lives are like.
