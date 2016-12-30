Public ends up paying education fines

I think the real reason why our legislature is failing to obey the State Supreme Court’s order to fully fund our public schools is that it is the taxpayer who ultimately has to pay the fines for not doing so. If our so called “representatives” had to pay for the fines out of their own pockets, you can bet we would see almost immediate compliance with this court directive.
We need an initiative to have elected officials pay reduced by the amount of any fines they incur for not doing their jobs. We need to begin to pay them for the actual amount of work that is done instead of allowing them to continue collecting annual salaries for refusing to do their jobs and ignoring the needs of our communities.
