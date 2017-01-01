What to do with Trump

There are many reasons people don’t like Donald Trump, some being that he is racist, sexist, they think he will destroy this country. Those are all big reasons why people protest him, but is protesting really a good idea?
I’m not here to tell you that he is great. I am actually saying the exact opposite and protests are doing nothing.
You say it helps voice your opinion, but from my own experience all that is being shown is that you hate him. I was out with a club of my friends looking for geocaches when we encountered a protest in Olympia where they blocked off roads and wrote hateful and rude words on the streets and buildings.
I don’t like Trump; I believe he is mean and unfit for president, but protesting him doesn’t change anything. Remember, you have a voice, so use it for good. Help Trump do what's really best for this country by suggesting ideas or plans rather than putting him down and blaming him when something goes wrong.
Trump won, that’s a fact, but he didn’t win because America is racist, he won because people are angry. People are tired of so many problems in America and Trump said he could fix them, and though I don't think he will follow through with it, I understand why people could like him. So please find a better way to help America become the safe haven it was always meant to be.
Comments