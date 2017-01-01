The arts are important

Today’s educational mindset is that test scores are the only thing that matter in a student’s education, that school is preparation for the workplace, not where young minds learn about the world around them, and how it works.
They say that you won’t need art in your future job, and while that may be true it doesn’t give reason to taking creativity out of a child’s education. Art is just as beneficial to children as textbooks and sports, if not more so.
Just because the government is having money issues doesn’t give them the right to cut arts programs. Art shouldn’t just be an option, it should be a requirement.
Art helps encourage, and develop creativity, imagination, and provides a sense of accomplishment. Studies have shown that music and visual art in developmental stages boosts their aptitudes for math and reading. I think that art is one of the best ways to express yourself, which is incredibly important in the developmental stages.
Think, where would the world be without art and music?
Comments