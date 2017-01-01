Area doesn't have enough public gyms

We need public sports gyms that anyone can have access to at any time. My seventh-grade basketball team is only able to practice once a week. This is because the only open gyms are in the schools, which are already used up by other programs, teams, and after school activities.
If there was an open gym that could be reserved a couple days of the week, or if anyone could just come at a time that fits their own schedule, it would be better for everyone.
Public gyms that encourage kids to come in and play ball or other fun activities could help in the fight against child obesity. Plus, everyone could just enjoy it. The city of Olympia would greatly benefit from more gym space that could be used by the public. Even one court could make a difference.
Also, why are men’s city league basketball games taking up the gyms of middle schools? Shouldn’t middle schoolers be able to play in the gym at their school? Filling the gym with adult sports leagues just doesn’t seem right.
