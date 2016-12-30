Support port commission in fracking-related cargo

As an avid supporter of Washington state's public port system, I was glad to see the Port of Olympia resolution to continue fracking-related cargo service. The resolution was a clear and courageous commitment to the basic oath of office by Commissioners McGregor and Downing in spite of considerable pressure to do otherwise. In taking office, all commissioners swear to act in accordance with pertinent laws and regulations while faithfully and impartially performing the duties of their offices to the best of their abilities.
The resolution was also a well deserved vote of confidence in support of Executive Director Ed Galligan and his staff who have formed an outstandingly professional organization. The entire South Puget Sound area is fortunate to have the Port of Olympia doing the right thing as a public and privately supported effort devoted to job facilitation through business activity development and support.
