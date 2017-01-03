Accept Trump with open mind

People need to accept that Donald Trump won. Some of us may not like it, but that doesn’t change the facts.
The way people have been reacting proves why the Democratic nominee didn’t win. We Democrats were so arrogant and sure of ourselves that we made ourselves more unlikable than we already were in the eyes of a full-on Republican voter. We had a right to do so but I think that it would have been smart if we would have been more open-minded.
It’s not even mostly about our decisions during the election, it’s about our actions after. We Democrats responded with force and disruption, and we handled things with what I think what can only be called immaturity. We should be focused on helping Trump become a better president rather than showing we don’t want this to be happening, because it is.
The results may be upsetting to some; they’re upsetting to me. But we should not take that as an opportunity to reject the results or respond in such ways. As a person who is not a big fan of Trump, I think this is really making a statement.
