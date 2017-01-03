Democratic process to make a difference

How about work with the democratic process as an alternative to protest? (‘Find a better way to protest’ by Veer Bhagia, The Olympian, Dec. 26)
While protesting is definitely a part of America’s history and helps focus attention on things that need to be changed, the process of change takes place in Washington, D.C. Congress makes the laws, but as citizens, we can influence legislation by calling and writing our representatives, senators, and the president.
RESULTS (results.org) volunteers have done this very successfully for over 35 years. Recently, urging Congress to make the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit permanent, which they did, resulting in 16 million Americans not falling into or deeper into poverty. The work now is to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit to working childless adults, so they won’t be taxed into poverty.
The Olympia RESULTS group of volunteers have been important in this work, as well as global h ealth, hunger, and poverty issues. Why not join them to help create a better world?
