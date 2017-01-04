Why Americans don't embrace soccer

Have you ever wondered why soccer isn’t embraced in America? In this letter I am here to tell you every reason why America doesn’t support soccer.
First of all, soccer consists of two halves with only one break in between them. Therefore, companies don’t want to pay for their advertisements to be at half time. Without companies sponsoring the teams, soccer is less popular among the states.
“The Beautiful Game” has an average score of 2.78 goals per game. Whereas more popular sports in America like football has an average of 46.8 points, and basketball has an average score of 68.13 points. Americans like high scoring games with lots of action, soccer has less goals by quite a bit, which leads to less people playing and watching it.
In America we have lots and lots of sports, like football, basketball, lacrosse, etc. We provide chances for nearly everyone in every sport.
In South America and Europe, soccer is the main sport, everybody plays it. They don’t have football or basketball because soccer is so big.
Another reason is, ties in basketball and baseball are impossible, and in football it is very rare to tie. In soccer a tie happens about every three games. Most Americans don’t like having ties. This is why the United States won’t embrace soccer, and soccer will never get the front page.
