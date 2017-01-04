We should be careful about waste in Puget Sound

There are over 300 species of fish in the Puget Sound and many of them are endangered. People have open access to the sound and are often times very careless about the waste they put into it. Even though a lot of people are very careful and appreciative of the Puget Sound, some others openly trash it.
We are lucky that Olympia is not a place with a high population or a place with no habitats for animals. Many places in the U.S. are just now trying to increase protection of the environment, but in a lot of places they are too late. Olympia is a place where humans are giving a habitat to animals, but if we don’t learn from others’ past mistakes we may lose balance of our environment.
To not unbalance our environment we must undo any situation we are caught in where we are unnecessarily contaminating our environment. This means turning off your lights when you go out, or picking up trash. Anything that you can do is helpful. Already some people are regularly getting together to help our ecosystem. But, we all need to decrease our carbon footprint whenever and wherever we can.
