Look for first executive order after Jan. 20

Heads are scratching, I suspect, over what the first executive order will be, after Jan. 20.
Please consider the following scenario: Shortly after 3 a.m., a newly appointed Trump minion will tweet his boss that something should be done about the fact that the youth of America did not support his platform. He will educate his boss that he once, “was forced to learn in school about a ‘Guy In Another Country A While Back’, that faced a similar problem. That Guy created a network of young people whipped into action on behalf of his name. Trump loves this idea. He will resurrect the concept, but call his new legions, “Trump’s Troopers!” And they will be armed, not with rocks, clubs, and knives, (and darling short pants uniforms) but with notebooks, tablets, and cell phones.
It’s a beautiful idea. They will be instructed to assault peoples’ inner sanctums at all hours of the day. The New Message will burrow into the ears of all.
The press will love this. They will play with the concept. Some will refer to them as, “Trump’s Troupe’s”, citing their youthful energy, and zest to be on the move. Others will get giddy over the cliché, “Trump’s Toupee’s”, jestingly messing with the hair-thing.
At any rate, guard your personal devices; it’s coming. A vigorous assault upon our senses, all directed by The Insecure One, Agent Orange, tweeted to us in living stereo — if you are fortunate to have that upgrade.
