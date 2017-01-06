The press is complicit in race issues

The press! The unbiased press! The Olympian included!
The great uniter, the healer of our country, the unabashed darling of the press, has done more to separate the races than any president in my history. Eric Holder , Obama's choice for attorney general was so one-sided in his decisions to prosecute (or more importantly not to prosecute) you would have thought the rule of law passed him by in law school . The Olympian' s response, a complete endorsement of Holder!
Obama has just pardoned hundreds of criminals who will soon be back on our streets. The press, the great unbiased press, The Olympian included, who make racial issues of about everything; has not to my knowledge , ever investigated or having done so concluded it wasn't in there interest to divulge the racial make up of the criminals being released. What is that racial makeup!
So the great healer,who did so much to divide this country adds another arrow to his quiver. The Olympian being complicit in its silence is just as guilty!
It is you and I that will suffer.
