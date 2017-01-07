Does football excuse past bad behavior?

In response to “Clark like Superman as his role expands” Dec. 17: Why does the media continue to recognize and glorify Seahawk Frank Clark, give him a free pass for his uncivilized actions?
Because he can play football, his past domestic violence, assault and battery actions are overlooked. So how does he respond to a disagreement with a team mate (who responded with verbal, physical assault, to a disagreement on the field)? With verbal and physical violence. See a pattern?
It is a very sad thing that physical and verbal violence is overlooked in a civilized society. On the football field it is overlooked, even encouraged. In the real world there are legal consequences for those actions.
There is no excuse for domestic violence, or verbal, physical abuse, bullying, to handle any disagreement.
