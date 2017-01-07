Keep Wall of Separation intact

The separation of church and state (“The Wall of Separation”) is the foundation of our nation’s belief in freedom of religion. Unlike constructing a Mexican border wall as promised by President-Elect Trump, his nominees for attorney general and secretary of education would dismantle the church/state “wall.”
It’s ironic that those who wave the flag for their constitutional rights don’t get it that because the Constitution guarantees our government can’t favor religion over non-religion we freely choose our beliefs.
Betsy DeVos as Trump’s secretary of education predictably will engage in a full scale assault on public education, promoting federally funded vouchers for religious and segregated private schools. (“Betsy DeVos and God’s Plan for Schools,” by Katherine Stewart)
In Washington we are fortunate to have Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and Attorney General Bob Ferguson safeguarding against the use of federal funds in this manner. I am confident that they will uphold the spirit and intent of our state Constitution in this regard. As for other states, I’m not so sure.
Sen. Patty Murray, ranking Democrat on the Senate Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education has promised a rigorous vetting of the DeVos nomination. Knowing what we now know, I urge Sen. Murray to reject this nomination.
My 30 years in education span secondary public schools, a state education agency and an evangelical Christian university.
Comments