Trump’s inauguration is shovel-ready

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia Pause

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

1:24 Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

1:56 Tumwater vs Centralia Boys Basketball

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.