Trump’s inauguration is shovel-ready

Donald has his shovel out early, spading up the ground for his coronation. Tweeting his way into foreign affairs, starting a nuclear arms race. He has chosen billionaire swamp dwellers to put an end to regulating Wall Street and handing out even more tax breaks to themselves. No one is too big to bail out in Donald's corporate-monopoly-america.
In Dallas oil barons are popping champagne corks, declaring victory in their war on climate change. Other GOP devotees are drafting plans to privatize-and-pocket monies from Social Security, public education, welfare and health care programs, and Medicare. Big Pharma can hardly contain their glee. It will be short walk from privatized debtor camps to privatized prisons. Klansmen and neo-Nazis are busy re-branding their symbols and slogans as Traitor-Trump installs himself as chief czar of corporate America.
As Donald transforms the American dream into a hateful nightmare, he's making America shovel-ready for the graveyard. As we pass the tombstones of previous fascist leaders from Germany, Japan, Italy and Russia we come to hole at the end of the line. There is Donald sporting a Machiavellian grin and gripping tightly his shovel.
