Media needs to support local police

The wanton murder of Officer Guiterrez clearly demonstrates the daily dangers that a police office faces during routine duty. The public is most fortunate that there are men and women who are willing to put their lives on the line each day in order to stand between the peopld who will kill, rob and savagely assault and citizens needing protection. It is a job that most of us could not do. It also demonstrates the need for support of the police by the public. Unfortunately, many in the media and in the higher echelons of public office do not see that need. Hopefully that will begin to change.
It is only a thin blue line that stands between us and the violent law breakers that abound in today’s society.
