Petition Donald Trump for vetoes

Donald Trump promised he wouldn’t touch Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid, but the Republicans plan gutting them as soon as they get to congress Jan. 3, before you realize it’s happening.
They use the words ‘save’ and ‘reform’ hoping to confuse you. By law, SS can’t go bust. We pay into it every paycheck, so there is nothing to reform. (SocialSecurityWorks.org)
By telling you, you will get nothing, they hope you will fall for accepting 45 percent when there is no reason not to get 100 percent of your lifelong savings. They will raise the retirement age to 69, and cut cost of living adjustments.
They plan to end guaranteed Medicare benefits, saying they will give a ‘generous’ voucher to go buy your own coverage! They plan to privatize the VA. They will slash Medicaid and threaten the nursing home care of over 4 million seniors. Increase prescription drug prices over $1,000 a year for over 5 million seniors, persons with disabilities; and pass a $4,800 tax hike on millions of average Americans, while providing hundreds of billions in tax breaks to the wealthiest people in this country.
Send a postcard to Trump asking him to veto any legislation that will gut these programs: .Donald Trump, 725 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10022
Join us noon Jan. 15 at the Capitol in Olympia, as people gather to tell the Republicans to leave Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security alone.
