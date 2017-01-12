Two calls and a tweet make history

On Thanksgiving Day Vladimir called Hillary to express his condolences and thank her for the Russian “reset.”
On Christmas Day the 2012 Campaign/Election Cycle called the White House. Obama took the call and after thanking 2012 for the memories, asked why 2012 had called. “Oh, no reason really,” the 2012 Election replied, “I’m just curious how that ‘more flexibility’ with Russia turned out. The Crimea won’t return any of my phone calls.”
Then on New Years Day, Putin tweeted Trump. “Looking forward to working with you in 2017, sucka. #RomneywasRight.”
