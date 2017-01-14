When, lo! we reached our voting-day,
A wondrous false story was on full display,
As if all belief was suddenly suspended;
The Pied Piper tweeted and voting upended,
And when all votes were counted at last,
His presidential apprenticeship came to pass.
But this does not end this twisted tale,
His ego-driven hubris cannot prevail,
When truth has currency once again;
His lying tweets will cause real pain,
Making voters resistant and raising their ire,
And, alas, the Pied Piper of Trump Tower will then be fired!
With apologies to poet, Robert Browning.
