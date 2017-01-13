Electoral College demise with unintended results

Eliminate the Electoral College and elect the president and vice-president by national popular vote. So says Mr. Wimsett because one person, one vote.
This ignores the equally unfair U.S. Senate. One person, one vote must also apply to the Legislature. Any change, to be principled, must eliminate the U.S. Senate making the legislative branch solely the House on a strictly one person, one vote basis. Washington D.C. must lose it's three electoral votes and only have one person, one vote influence. All states must have only single-body legislatures elected on a one person, one vote basis.
Unintended consequences are interesting to contemplate. Taken to its logical conclusion, one person, one vote requires representation in the legislatures based on the entire popular vote in the nation, or state. Representation must be proportional to the entire popular vote. Eliminate gerrymandered districts drawn to favor incumbents and geographic or minority populations. The political affects could well be counter to the desires of many of those presently mourning Clinton's loss despite her winning the popular vote (thanks solely to California). In fact, why have states at all? We should be one, big nation with consistent laws and one person, one vote.
