January 13, 2017 6:54 PM

Democrats need to stop being a sore loser

Will Wyatt, Shelton

Is this the new Democratic policy to by “boo hoo Mommy, I didn’t win” and blame someone else for the failure? Must be as they haven’t said a word about their cohorts demonstrating, looting and disrupting people’s lives and destroying property.

I sure don’t think its the Republicans doing it. We try to teach our children not to be sore losers and cry babies; to try harder next time. You demonstrators must have had a lousy teacher.

I wasn’t overly fond of Trump’s swearing and a few other things he did but he sure is a lot better than the alternative would be.

