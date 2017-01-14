Messages for kids and education

We need well-educated kids that will be able to run our city, state and our country. We need kids that can think creatively and solve the problems that they will have to face.
We need to support our teachers so they can do their jobs in manageable sized classrooms within a school year that is not hindered with increasing early dismissals.
Let's send a strong message to our kids that says education is important. Let's send a strong message to our legislatures that says education is important.
Let's do it now.
