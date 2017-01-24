3-D printers can help anyone

People often ask what a 3-D printer is useful for, and whether they’re worth the lofty price tag. In my opinion, yes. While expensive, they are very usable machines that can do a lot for people.
They solve many common problems, and can be ready to print anything within the size regulations within 24 hours. Especially in the world of hobbyists and DIY, these machines are a godsend. Say you need a hook to hang a flower pot. You can either model yourself, or search for a model of the hook, slice it using a slicing program, and print it.
Obviously, you can’t print high stress parts, like the axle of a car (but maybe you could in the future), but 3-D printers are making small convenience items that would normally cost a trip out to the hardware store. 3-D printing allows you to start printing an item within minutes of turning on your computer, and can be doing something else while it's printing. This increases productivity and lets you get multiple things done.
In short, 3-D printers can be very helpful. They can replicate art, and increase productivity. They make some amazing designs, from abstract expressionism to houses. They are some of the most useful machines on the planet. I’m not saying this because some technology chain sponsors me, I’m just saying that if you can afford it, they are worth every cent.
