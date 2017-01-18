Murray and Cantwell fail in drug vote

Our two senators, Maria Cantwell (D) and Patty Murray (D), voted with 39 Republicans against a bipartisan bill that would have urged the federal government to allow importation of cheaper pharmaceutical drugs from Canada. The bill failed because of their votes.
With Donald Trump as our president-elect, we need more than ever elected representatives to stand with us, and not continue the status quo of currying favor with major donors and moneyed interests. Unfortunately, our two senators failed us, and voted to support continued price gouging by the pharmaceutical industry.
No wonder Donald Trump won. What Harry Truman said in 1952 still applies, “The people don’t want a phony Democrat. If it’s a choice between a genuine Republican, and a Republican in Democratic clothing, the people will choose the genuine article, every time; that is, they will take a Republican before they will a phony Democrat, and I don’t want any phony Democratic candidates in this campaign.”
The campaign now is to save America. Are you with us or not, Sens. Cantwell and Murray?
