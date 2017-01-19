Global warming is causing weather changes

According to NASA there has been a huge change in carbon dioxide levels, and they are now at their highest in 650,000 years. Global warming is not just melting the ice caps, it is also causing there to be less snow pack in North America, which will increase the chance for floods and drought. In Europe there is expected to be a large decrease in rainfall, and an increase in heat waves that can cause health problems.
The ice in Greenland is now half of what it used to be since 1996 to 2005. Since the year 2000 we have experienced nine out of ten of the hottest years on record.
President-elect Donald Trump does not believe in climate change or global warming, and that means that the United states may not respond at all or do anything to help with climate change or global warming for the next four years. The U.S. used to be trying to prevent it, as Barak Obama said: “I refuse to condemn your generation and future generations to a planet that’s beyond fixing.”
But now there will be at least a four-year gap of the United States not doing anything about global warming — or at least none with the consent of the president. This means that even though climate change is getting worse and worse, The United States isn't going to anything to stop it.
Comments