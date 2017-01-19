Car tabs drive folks out of city

Well car tabs in city limits went up again, even though the people voted for a set fee, the city of Olympia found away to raise the fee twice now so we pay $40 more than outside city limits.
I would bet they didn’t vote to lower their six figure salaries to help pay for roads, and if you didn’t notice they had Comcast add a tax on your bill also a year or two ago if you live in the city limits. I know when I can afford to move I will move out of the city limits until then I will do my shopping in Tumwater and Lacey to let them have my money and I will drive Olympia city streets to get there. I already buy all my gas in those two cities.
Comments