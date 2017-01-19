Praise for National School Choice Week and WAVA

As we prepare for National School Choice Week, I want to take this opportunity to express my support and gratitude for the Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA). This digital public school has benefitted our family and brought my children to new heights of learning.
WAVA, and other schools like it, provide the opportunity for excellence in education to students who don’t learn well in traditional brick and mortar school settings. There are a variety of reasons families choose digital public schools — from students with medical issues, learning disabilities, or social problems, to gifted learners needing a more accelerated curriculum.
Digital public schools, such as WAVA, are highly adaptive to a variety of learning needs. As we celebrate National School Choice Week, I am thankful for the opportunity to choose the school that best suits the unique learning needs of my children and provides them with a first-rate education.
