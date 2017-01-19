Go vegetarian to care about planet

As an Evergreen student who is passionate about protecting animals and the environment, I encourage people to experiment with incorporating more vegetarian meals into their diet. Not only does eating fewer animal products (meat, dairy and eggs) lessen one's personal carbon footprint (plant foods require significantly smaller amounts of water and energy than their animal counterparts, (it takes 2,500 gallons of water to produce a pound of beef, versus about 2 gallons for a pound of potatoes), it also provides noteworthy personal health benefits.
Numerous studies show that vegetarians have consistently lower rates of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and other lifestyle diseases. Other benefits include increased energy, improved moods, and more stable hormone levels. Additionally, going vegetarian will prevent your money from going to factory farms, where animals endure unspeakable cruelty and are regarded merely as objects to be sold.
Simply put, eating more plants (and fewer animals) is good for humans, our planet, and our fellow creatures.
For more recipes and information on how to incorporate plant foods into your diet, feel free to visit michaelbluejay.com/veg, which I have found to be a great and reliable resource for the veg-curious.
