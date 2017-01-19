The revolution will quietly rise

Let the Party of Koch (the Republicans) and the Party of Martha’s Vineyard (the Democrats) duke it out with all their money, nonsense, name calling, back stabbing, questionable actions, corporate media hype and fake news. All of us must keep alive this battle of the privileged to control our government. Let’s encourage both sides, laughing at their despicable behavior and let’s yell and scream, cheer their foolishness and keep them happily occupied.
And all-the-while we, the folks abandoned by this wealthy elite power struggle, will slowly step away from all this madness. We will put aside our titles and our differences as we silently stand together, each with our own strengths, our own needs and our own level of despair. From our midst leaders will quietly arise who understand the plight of the many. While the many in growing numbers will join to become the powerful force which will retake our stolen government.
If it be our will, much can be accomplished behind the noisy gong.
Comments