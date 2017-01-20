The fast approaching world crisis in air pollution

As the year 2016 ended, more than half of China’s cities were suffering from medium to sever air pollution. Heavy smog has forced 62 cities to issue health alerts, and hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed. Many large cities in India and elsewhere are also not being almost as serious affected. The principle culprit in this looming world wide pollution crisis ae fossil fuel burning industries including electrical generating plants and automobiles.
The United States and other western countries have potential air pollution crisis simlar to China’s, but are largely spared China’s fate for now, due in part to reduced energy requirements for much smaller populations.
In the overall scheme of things, breathable air is even more important than food or portable water. This is why the speed of air pollution is increasing worldwide is alarming. For those who say not to worry, that’s al in another part of the world it might be wise to recall when the bell tolls for life in part of the world, it tolls for life in all of our world.
Comments