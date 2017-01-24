The new intel report says “President Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency.” That and Director Comey’s letter changed the election results.
Some SCOTUS justices’ egregious rulings are not justified and diminish our democracy: In 2000, taking away the people’s constitutional right to elect our president. In 2008, the ‘Second Amendment’ perversion, eliminated the first half of the amendment stating militia members had the right to keep and bear arms. One person dies every 16 minutes in the USA from guns. 90 percent want ‘universal background checks for all weapon transactions’ to keep guns from people who shouldn’t have them. Our representatives should be racing to get it done. In 2010, ‘Citizens United’, allowed corporations to be called ‘people’, and allowed Superpacs to buy political campaigns and politicians. In 2014, the McCutcheon decision took away middle-class equality, letting the rich give millions to a particular candidate.
The Supreme Court is supposed to be our last bastion of justice. This, and unequal tax codes for the rich, are moving us toward a plutocracy/oligarchy.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg said the truth about Donald Trump. If he can say anything he wants, to anyone, anytime he wants, everyone else can tell the truth about him. Free speech is for everyone. I love our country, our Constitution, and our democracy. I fear for it today.
Comments