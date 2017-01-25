It is illegal to ban any arms

What arms do all Americans have the right to keep and bear? Lets review.
The right to keep and bear arms, has always been as the common law notes one of the “Principal Absolute Rights...[of] every Englishman,[American]...” Blackstone.
When it became time for our own Bill of Rights, as Madison said, all our liberty must be given recognition the “fullness of liberty required.”
“In keeping with colonial precedent, the American article broadened the English protection. English restrictions had limited the right to have arms to Protestants and made the type and quantity of such weapons suitable to a person’s ‘condition.’ The English also included the proviso that the right to have arms was to be as ‘allowed by law.’ Americans swept aside these limitations and forbade any ‘infringement’ upon the right of the people to keep and bear arms.” Malcolm, to keep and bear arms, 1994 Harvard University Press page 162.
In 2008 Heller and then in 2010 McDonald, the Supreme Court ordered that the right to keep and bear arms protections be applied by text, history and tradition, striking down semi-automatic bans, magazine size bans, and lock up the gun requirements. None of Attorney General Mr. Ferguson’s proposals pass any constitutional muster but do violate 18 241 USC which makes it illegal for any state agent to even propose limiting the rights afforded protection by the Bill of Rights. Each violation, numbering some 3-plus million at this time, carries 10 years in a federal prison.
