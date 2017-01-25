Press Price on Alzheimer’s plan during confirmation hearings

The Senate will be holding hearings to determine who the next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be. President Trump has nominated Georgia Congressman Tom Price. As HHS Secretary, this cabinet position has a direct impact on how the Trump Administration prioritizes the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in America, costing an estimated $236 billion in 2016 – with more than half of that $160 billion coming from Medicare and Medicaid. By mid-century, the number of people with the disease is set to nearly triple, and the costs of Alzheimer’s disease are projected to more than quadruple to $1.1 trillion.
During the confirmation hearings, I want the Senate to ensure that Congressman Price will continue to follow the recommendations of the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease that was first released in 2012 after being mandated by Congress in 2010. This plan set a clear goal, to prevent and effectively treat Alzheimer’s disease by 2025, and the progress we have made must continue.
The fight against Alzheimer’s disease is a great place for Democrats and Republicans to come together to start the new year with hope and optimism for the millions of Americans living with and affected by this disease.
I want Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to ensure that, if confirmed, as HHS Secretary, Congressman Price will continue our gains against Alzheimer’s disease.
Visit the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.org for more information and to get involved.
