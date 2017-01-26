We have a community role to play

Our president reminds us that citizen involvement means a healthier democracy and the World Bank forecasts an encouraging global economy. Many are fortunately on the “OK” side of the ledger.
Yet 42 million Americans are not “OK” — 13 million of them children and over 5 million of them seniors — households struggling with hunger. This problem would be far worse if not for our nation’s very effective anti-hunger programs. We’re currently invested in effective solutions.
Federal, state and local nutrition programs reduce hunger and poverty, improve health and learning, create jobs, and strengthen our communities. They help people of all ages, races, and life circumstances; people with disabilities, military and veterans’ families, low-wage workers, unemployed and underemployed adults.
In particular, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, once known as food stamps), is our nation’s first line of defense against hunger, maintaining the broadest reach. It’s structured to respond effectively to needs created by economic downturns, natural disasters, and other causes.
Consider advocating for SNAP. Many faith based campaigns and independent movements like Bread for the World, and RESULTS, are calling upon our new Congress and Administration to recommit to one of our most widely agreed upon beliefs, that the hungry should be fed.
Participate! Direct our leaders to safeguard the federal nutrition programs, protecting them against changes that would undermine their effectiveness; fully funding them rather than cutting budgets; assuring that all who are hungry in our country receive the help they need.
