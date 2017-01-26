Letters to the Editor

January 26, 2017 6:05 PM

Look at Senate for elimination

Bill Moomau, Tumwater

Letter writer Kevim Wimsett proposes eliminating the electoral college citing its percived unfairness. He fails to mention the US Senate. Why should Washington state with 6 million citizens gets 2 senators and California only get 2 with 30 million citizens?

If we eliminate the electoral college we should also eliminate the US Senate. I would favor that. One hundred senators cost us a lot of money. They delay a lot of bills or filibuster them to death. All their functions can be given to the House of Representatives which is based on population. There is no need to create a senate based on population. That would only duplicate the House.

Let’s do it.

