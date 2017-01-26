Look at Senate for elimination

Letter writer Kevim Wimsett proposes eliminating the electoral college citing its percived unfairness. He fails to mention the US Senate. Why should Washington state with 6 million citizens gets 2 senators and California only get 2 with 30 million citizens?
If we eliminate the electoral college we should also eliminate the US Senate. I would favor that. One hundred senators cost us a lot of money. They delay a lot of bills or filibuster them to death. All their functions can be given to the House of Representatives which is based on population. There is no need to create a senate based on population. That would only duplicate the House.
Let’s do it.
