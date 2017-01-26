Letters to the Editor

Local 911 to the rescue

Joseph T. Bradley, Olympia

I am a double amputee and I have had occasions where I have fallen using a walker or transferring from my walker to my wheelchair. I have called 911 and been helped by Olympia, McLane, and Griffin responders. Last week I fell and the Griffin Fire Department responded. I am too big for my wife to help me so two strong firefighters got me up and into my wheelchair. An EMT checked me out to make sure I was okay. He was concerned that I may have hit my head. This week they sent a note hoping that I was doing well and glad that they could help me. I was overwhelmed by their thoughtfulness and I know I will always vote for 911 service and encourage everyone else to do the same.

Letters to the Editor

