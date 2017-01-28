Adoption went well at Furever Homes

In response to your Jan. 7 front-page article about Furever Homes; the animal shelter in Tumwater that had burned down. The story alluded to this being a “rescue scam” and the owner, Sharon Gold, as an “animal hoarder.” I trust that my experience will put doubters to rest.
When I brought home a sweet Chihuahua from Furever Homes (in November) I found nothing but professionalism on the part of Gold. As she stated, “I comply with every rule, I’ve never been cited or charged.” Our little dog, rescued from the streets of Tijuana, had recent veterinary and shot records, was chipped, and my husband and I signed five pages of an adoption agreement to ensure that our rescue dog would go to a good home.
Sharon Gold is a loving and compassionate dog lover. She even checked with my daughter, one of her neighbors, after we took Coco home to be sure that all was going well.
