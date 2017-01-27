Senators sold us out to Big Pharma

Washington state citizens were just sold out by Sens. Murray and Cantwell. In a vote to allow the importing of drugs from Canada both of our senators voted no.
This bill had bipartisan support and would have passed if 13 Democrat senators (including Murray and Cantwell) had voted for the people of the United States. Instead they chose to vote with Big Pharma. The lame excuse you will hear from them is that there is no guarantee the drugs are safe. However the vast majority of these drugs are made in the United States and sent to Canada. If these drugs were unsafe where are all the bodies of the dead Canadians who have taken these drugs.
If you want to know the real reason our senators voted against the bill just follow the money and see how much they have taken from drug companies, drug PACs and individuals with ties to the drug companies. Sen. Murray was the fifth highest recipient of drug money directly from Pharma in the last election cycle at $333,444.00 according to OpenSecrets.org. Sen. Cantwell does not show a direct link to Pharma money but the No. 3 contributor to her campaign was “lobbyists” at $446K which undoubtedly includes Pharma money.
Don’t let them get away with it. Call their offices, write letters and by all means find someone who is not in the pocket of Big Pharma to run against them in the next election.
