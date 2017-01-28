Service center not enough for Comcast

While Comcast’s new digs may offer employees and customers a more pleasant environment, I doubt that Comcast service will improve.
I noticed that none of the information contained in your article gave the public a local telephone number for their customers’ convenience. Customer convenience is not a priority for Comcast. Au contraire, we are forced — time after time — to call some remote “service” center and be subjected to the same irritating laundry list of questions. That is then followed by any number of irrelevant possibilities — time after time — to resolve the same technical issue.
I agree there are no stupid questions, Mr. Neary, but there is an abundance of stupid answers.
After numerous calls by me and six home visits by Comcast technicians over the last three months, the problem was not resolved by Comcast. My husband, bless his untechnical little heart, found a ‘work around’ by accident which enables us to actually watch the cable TV for which we pay such a high price. Monopolies are bad for customers. Comcast is Exhibit A.
