It is time to embrace our Muslim neighbors

I am writing to my fellow non-Muslims in the Olympia area. We have seen a great spike in Islamophobia in our country since the election. I am alarmed by the current climate and implore all good people to reach out and learn more about Islam and meet Muslims in our community.
ISIS represents less than 1 percent of Muslims. Islam is a religion of peace and compassion.
If it was not for the compassion of Muslims, I would not be here today. My Jewish family in Morocco was protected by the King of Morocco when he prevented Nazis from having access to the Jews of his country. Please do not allow what you see on the news, the images of terrorism, to prejudice you towards your fellow Americans.
Make America a place of peace and possibility for all by learning more and making new friends. Smiles can make a difference too. Spread your love and educate yourselves in order to irradiate hate.
Comments