Welcome to Trump World!

With the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as our 45th president, we have entered Trump World, a Gotham-like land of alternate reality apparently seen best from the gilded cage known as Trump Tower.
We will, accordingly, experience a presidency based on unbridled egotism, misperceptions and blatant falsehoods unlike any we have seen in recent history.
Elected by a minority of eligible voters, and nonetheless claiming a “landslide”, “President” Trump is about to introduce a series of actions reflecting his “America First” mantra, and the exhilarating experience of non-stop winning over any and all adversaries — real and imagined.
Why am I not excited?
Comments