Name new park for neighbor

We are so very pleased that the City of Olympia has decided to purchase the Kaiser Heights property and develop a park. The residents of Westbrook Park and Ken Lake have been working for many years to resist the potential commercial development of that property, and we couldn't be more pleased with the outcome!
The late Andy McMillan, our neighbor, worked tirelessly on behalf of our neighborhoods, attending meetings, writing scholarly papers, and generally rallying the neighborhood against the development plans. He did this while fighting a losing battle against the disease that would eventually take his life.
I ask that the City consider naming the park in Kaiser Heights after Andy, in his honor. It would be a fitting tribute to the man whose mighty struggle succeeded in this great outcome.
