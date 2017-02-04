Immigration order brings shame on our country

I am writing on Saturday, Jan. 28, when we are beginning to see the extremely harmful and shameful effects of President Trump’s executive order titled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.”
Even though everything the new president has been doing upsets me, the immediate consequences of the immigration executive order are particularly egregious; and we are just beginning to see the toll that this will ultimately take on the lives of thousands of innocent people around the world.
Our president is bringing shame on my country. His order will not keep our country safer and it is a flagrant violation of our country’s most sacred principles. Moreover, it is illegal, as the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 banned all discrimination against immigrants on the basis of national origin. I encourage all self-respecting Americans to strongly denounce and resist this grave injustice.
